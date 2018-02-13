No. 14 UVA Women's Lacrosse Returns one of the top Midfields in the Country

The 14th ranked UVA women's lacrosse team plays its season opener this weekend against No. 21 Elon, Saturday from Klockner Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

The Cavaliers were picked to finish fourth in the ACC preseason poll, behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Boston College.

Virginia returns seven starters from last year's team, including three pre-season All-ACC players.

Senior midfielder Kasey Behr, junior midfielder Maggie Jackson and junior defender Kaitlin Luzik all earned preseason ACC honors.

Jackson and Behr ranked first and second respectively in team scoring last season and each earned All-America honors last season.

Head coach Julie Myers says, "That midi threesome of Sammy [Mueller], Maggie and Kasey, I think, technically, they're ranked the second best midfield crew in the country. They're awesome. They're so dynamic and really, they don't have a weakness. They're as good at defense as they are at attack."

"We work really well together and we've been together for at least two or three years," says Behr. "We all know where we want to go, where we want to cut, and our attack, even though its fairly new, we've been working with them since fall-ball and this preseason, so I think we're going to be set for the game."

"I feel like our returners are really leaders on the field," says Jackson. "I think that they're really helping the younger girls get their grip and figure out how to navigate their way through, so I think its something that's been really helpful."

The 'Hoos plan to run more zone defensive schemes this season.

"We are starting a new defense, which is really important and we lost a couple of good starters," says Behr. "We're bringing in new people and building up their confidence. We're just focusing on what we need to accomplish and focusing on other teams attackers."

"Our defense has been really aggressive this spring," says Jackson. "We've been really pressuring out, pushing each other to get better, pushing the attack to get better and the defense, so I'm looking forward to playing in a game."