The new space will be shared by two groups

A global investment group, along with efforts from Charlottesville High School, is launching a new academy to help improve financial education for students.

The CFA Institute and city schools cut the ribbon on the renovated Advancement Via Individual Determination classroom on Tuesday, February 13. The modernized space is designed to feel like college classrooms and corporate offices, with interactive boards and a stock and news ticker.

"They're like another family to me," says Dyshe Smith, an AVID student. "It's a support system at school. They help me with organizing my papers, making sure I turn everything in."

The AVID program - which helps prepare students for college - and the student investment group will share the classroom.

"I want the kids here to go away from their AVID experience thinking, 'I can be a success in the financial services industry and at the very least, I can master what it takes to manage my own and my family's wealth,'" says Paul Smith, president of the CFA Institute.

The CFA Institute is funding a new finance academy at Charlottesville High School. Students will take part in team challenges, stock market simulations, and a financial summer camp.