Albemarle County Planners Discuss Accommodations for Growing Population

County officials are taking a look at how land is used

Albemarle County is trying to plan for the expanding population

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is taking a look at land use, both past and present.

On Tuesday, February 13, the county supervisors, school board, and planning commission came together to figure out how to accommodate for the area's growing population.

The county executive says the timing of this meeting is significant since, now that the county is both urban and rural, the community is facing more complex zoning issues than it did 15 years ago.

“We're trying to provide a shared understanding, so a shared foundation for each of those groups in terms of all that information that relates to demographics and development,” says Siri Russell, the management and policy analyst for the county executive.

Tuesday’s meeting was strictly an information session. No official decisions or plans were made.