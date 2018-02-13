Plans in the Works for Soccer Complex in Waynesboro

Two of the proposed fields will be artificial turf

The plan calls for five new soccer fields

Plans are in the works for a new soccer complex in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is working with Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area to develop a master plan for Basic Park. The plan is to build a soccer complex that includes five fields, two of which would be artificial turf and lit for night games.

Most of the funding is coming from SOCA, but the city is responsible for improving restrooms and parking availability at a price tag of just over $500,000.

"There's not a lot of active recreation going on here now, so it's a fair amount of land and we like the idea of increasing sort of a regional attraction and also providing much-needed soccer field space,” says Dwayne Jones of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

SOCA will be responsible for raising about $3 million to pay for its share.