Free Book Released Tells Stories from August 12 Weekend

Charlottesville: Before and Beyond

Charlottesville: Before and Beyond

A new book is telling some of the untold stories from the weekend of August 12 in Charlottesville.

On Tuesday, February 13, a group called Public Seminar introduced "Charlottesville: Before and Beyond,” which is one of the first published works following the deadly events surrounding the Unite the Right rally.

It features contributions from scholars, activists, and former Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy.

The book is available free online.