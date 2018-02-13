Nonprofit Director Running for Seat on Waynesboro School Board

The director of a nonprofit group that help people new to the Shenandoah Valley is taking a turn at politics.

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle says she's running for the city school board, hoping to win the Ward C spot.

The new candidate graduated from Waynesboro High School and has three young students in city schools.

"I feel like bringing that combination and perspective as an alumnus and as a parent, and then as a community service provider really gives me a viewpoint that needs to be heard throughout the school board," Freeman-Belle said.

William Foster currently represents Ward C, but his term ends in June.