UVA Encourages Faculty to Discuss Issues of Race in Courses

The University of Virginia is encouraging its faculty to teach students about the history of race at the university and in the Charlottesville community.

The university is putting together a team of faculty across all schools and departments to take part in the new Teaching Race at UVA initiative. It will work with the university's Center for Teaching Excellence to develop ways to discuss issues of race and racism in current courses and create new courses as well.

“Faculty across the disciplines want to talk about this,” says Kirt von Daacke, the assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “What happened last summer is really challenging, and it's a wound kind of on everyone's psyche in Charlottesville and at UVA. And so faculty have been sort of asking, ‘I want to have these conversations, but I don't know how to.’”

The provost's office is taking applications from interested faculty members right now. The university is backing the development of courses on Teaching Race at UVA with up to $4,000 for each instructor.