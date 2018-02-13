Renovations Completed at Busy Albemarle County Rescue Station

One of the busiest rescue stations in Albemarle County just got a $1 million face lift.

The updates at Fire Rescue Station Eight could make for more efficient service. Before all this, it was a tight squeeze inside for rescue trucks and equipment.

There are now larger garages and bigger sleeping quarters for rescue workers.

"Our folks are certainly more comfortable. In providing that service there's opportunities for growth, for future expansion that we were pretty limited prior to the renovations," said Albemarle County Fire & Rescue Chief Chip Walker.

The station runs more than 2,500 calls each year.