Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office: Staunton Man Attempted to Hire Hitman

Authorities say they've busted up a murder-for-hire plot.

Twenty-year-old Devon M. Fauber of Staunton is facing three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The investigation began February 3, after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office had received a complaint someone was trying to have three people killed.

A deputy posed as a hitman, and says Fauber provided the names, addressed and pictures of those he wanted dead.

Fauber was arrested Monday, February 12, and is behind bars without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office is not releasing what would have been Fauber's motive at this time.

02/13/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Staunton man, Devon M. Fauber, for three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He is currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The murder for hire investigation began on February 3rd, 2018, after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that someone was soliciting to have 3 people killed. That person was identified as Devon Fauber.

Fauber spoke to an officer with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, who posed as a hitman, on several occasions and provided the names, addresses, and photographs of those he wished to have killed.

Fauber was arrested at his Staunton home, without incident, on Monday, February 12, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information, including a motive, will be released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this ongoing investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.