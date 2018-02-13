Workforce Center Moving to New Spot in Albemarle County

A major Charlottesville job resource is downsizing and moving up the street.

The last day for the city's Workforce Center in its current location will be Friday, February 16.

The center welcomes 15,000 visitors looking for job help each year. It assists job seekers by providing unemployment insurance, resume classes, and tips for how to dress for success.

Many employees there are disappointed with the move, but say the services provided will not change.

"We have really served the public well here and we will continue to serve them, and we are very much in support of employers in the area as well as the job seekers. We really handle both and where we can match that, we do that well," said Tom Gillette with the Workforce Center.

The new, smaller location at 944 Glenwood Drive, right behind Fashion Square, is scheduled to open March 1 .