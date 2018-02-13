Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Locust Grove Laundromat in Custody

02/13/2018 Orange County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On February 13, 2018 at approximately 9:21 a.m., the Orange County Emergency Communications Center received a phone call advising that someone had been shot at the Wendall’s Place Laundromat located at 34477 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove, Virginia.

The Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to the laundromat and located a victim of several gunshots inside.

While deputies were on the scene and in the area looking for evidence, Michael Alan Humphries II of Locust Grove, Virginia turned himself in to authorities at the Central Virginia Regional Jail. Mr. Humphries II was taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Alan Humphries II, age 36 of Locust Grove, Virginia has been charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Alistair C. Smith of Unionville, Virginia, and with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Mr. Humphries is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County General District Court on February 14, 2018 around 9:00 a.m.

As always, this murder investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that is pertinent to this crime is asked to call Lt. Becky Jones at 540-672-1200.