Man Fatally Shot at Locust Grove Laundromat

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Wendall’s Place Laundromat in Locust Grove.

Emergency crews were called out to the 34000 block of Constitution Highway around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 13.

The victim is not being identified by authorities at this time, but they did say the 24-year-old man was shot and killed inside the laundromat.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the gunman turned himself in and was being questioned by investigators.

02/13/2018 Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

On February 13, 2018 at approximately 9:21 a.m., the Orange County Emergency Communications Center received a phone call advising that someone had been shot at the Wendall’s Place Laundromat located at 34477 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove, Virginia.

The Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to the laundromat and located a victim of several gunshots inside the laundromat. At this point in time we are only able to release that a 24-year-old white male was shot and killed inside the laundromat prior to the phone call. Investigators are actively working on this case.

The shooter turned himself in to authorities and he is currently being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

More information will follow as soon as we are able to release more on this case.