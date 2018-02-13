Investigators: Electrical Failure Likely Cause of E. Market Street Fire

Fire crews on the scene in the 2100 block of E. Market St

Fire crews on the scene in the 2100 block of E. Market St

Fire crews on the scene in the 2100 block of E. Market St.

Investigators believe an electrical problem sparked a fire Monday night in the Woolen Mills neighborhood, just east of downtown Charlottesville.

Fire crews from Charlottesville and Albemarle County were called to the old warehouse in the 2100 block of East Market Street just before 9 p.m. Monday, February 12.

Crews say they found fire on the fourth floor of the complex.

The electrical issue caused the heavy timber floors to smolder, creating a large amount of smoke, but minimal damage.

Investigators say the fire caused about a $1,000 in damages.

02/13/2018 Release from Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue:

Structure Fire – 2100 East Market Street

On February 13, 2018 at 8:40 PM Fire and Rescue units were called to the address above for a structure fire. The first arriving unit was on scene 8 minutes later and reported a small fire on the 4th floor of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly and ventilation operations were begun. All emergency responders cleared the scene by 12:31 AM.

There were no injuries related to the fire. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $1000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure that resulted in the smoldering of the heavy timber floors which generated a large amount of smoke with minimal fire damage. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to inspect your heat source, check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan

Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter! @AlbemarleFire