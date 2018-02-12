Albemarle County Students Participate in Divisional Spelling Bee

The county's kids spelled their little hearts out Monday night on the big stage in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Public Schools held a competition of champions at the County Office Building on Monday, February 12.

Parents and educators watched as 20 elementary and middle school students faced off in the 13th annual divisional spelling bee. The pack featured four returning winners from 2016, and one from 2015.

Students who placed within the top eight Monday night are heading to the central Virginia regional spelling bee in March.