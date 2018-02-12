Nelson County's Devonte Ellis-Rose and Sabina Gentry Sign to Play College Sports

It was signing day at Nelson County High School Monday.

The Governors had two student athletes sign to play sports at the collegiate level.

Devonte Ellis-Rose signed to play football at Glenville State.

Ellis-Rose racked up 16 touchdowns, 930 receiving yards, and 246 rushing yards during his high school career.

He will play defensive back at Glenville State.

"And up there it just felt like home," says Ellis-Rose. "The football facilities were great. Academics were great. Its what I wanted to do, and its perfect up there."

Sabina Gentry is headed to Agnes Scott in Georgia to play soccer.

She will study psychology as a major and is working to have a career as a psychology professor.

"Its super exciting," says Gentry. "Being a second generation to go to Agnes Scott, because my mom actually went there , is pretty exciting, and I'm following in her footsteps, and playing soccer. I've always loved it."