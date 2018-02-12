Nelson County's Devonte Ellis-Rose and Sabina Gentry Sign to Play College Sports

Nelson County's Devonte Ellis-Rose and Sabina Gentry Sign to Play College SportsPosted: Updated:
Devonte Ellis-Rose signed to play football at Glenville State
Sabina Gentry signed to play soccer at Agnes Scott
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.
