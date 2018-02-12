Discussion continues around Wawa Convenience Store and Comfort Inn Hotel on Rt. 29

One of the designs for potential construction.

A new Wawa convenience store and Comfort Inn & Suites could appear along Route 29 in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board discussed final plans for the two buildings during a meeting on Monday, Feb 12. Members approved the project, but the final site plan is still pending approval.

The board also received initial plans for a Wawa closer to the Proffit Rd. intersection.

“This was the first we had seen it... that's a project which a corporate building that has a standard design in various locations needs to be modified to meet the entrance corridor guidelines in Albemarle County,” said Bruce Wardell, Albemarle County Architectural Review board chair.

Much of the discussion focused on county guideline regulations, specifically with Wawa’s gas station canopy design.

If approved, the area would be a redevelopment of a bank currently on the site.