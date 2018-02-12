Security Screenings Tighten at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

It's not just lotion bottles and big laptops anymore. Travelers flying out of Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport will now have to unpack more items from their bags at security.

Passengers will now have to take out any electronic items larger than their cellphone, like an iPad, and place them in individual bins for X-ray screening. These changes are designed to address the latest terror threat by raising the baseline of aviation security.

The plans to incorporate these new procedures started in July 2017, and they’re slowly being implemented into 280 airports in over 100 countries. Starting on Monday, February 12, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is being added to that list.

“Intelligence tells us that those who wanna cause harm are very focused on airlines, very focused on the airline industry, and to them that's the key - that's the prize - and so we wanna do everything we can to make sure that people get to their destination safely,” says Lisa Farbstein of the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA adds that it wants passengers to be aware of these changes so that travelers are caught unaware when going through security. Slowly but surely, these modifications will be put in place at other airports, like the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.