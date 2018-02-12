Weight Limit Lowered on Route 629 Bridge in Albemarle County

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — The bridge over the Doyles River on Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County is restricted to vehicles weighing less than 10 tons.

The Virginia Department of Transportation posted the weight restriction following a recent analysis of the bridge’s condition.

The bridge was built in 1932 and carries an average of 49 vehicles each day, according to 2016 traffic counts.

