Neighborhood Breweries Come Together to Create Charlottesville Ale

Charlottesville Ale will be on sale at Chalkfest

Six breweries are taking part in crafting the Charlottesville Ale

Six breweries in Charlottesville are joining forces to create a signature beer and raise money for the community.

On Monday, February 12, representatives from each participating brewery gathered at Three Notch'd Brewing Company to brew the first Charlottesville Ale for the city's Chalkfest. The other breweries working on the ale are Champion Brewing Company, South Street Brewery, Reason Beer, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, and Random Row Brewing Company.

Chalkfest is a one-day event focused on building conversation and celebrating the people who call Charlottesville home.

"We're all brewing together and celebrating community,” says Dave Warwick, the Three Notch’d brewmaster. “Celebrating fun camaraderie - we're all in this together, and it really captures the heart and soul of Charlottesville of us all coming together and making the same product together."

The Charlottesville Ale will be on sale at Chalkfest on March 3 at Three Notch'd in IX Park. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.