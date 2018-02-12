Neighborhood Breweries Come Together to Create Charlottesville Ale

Neighborhood Breweries Come Together to Create Charlottesville AlePosted: Updated:
Chalkfest will take place on Saturday, March 3
Six breweries are taking part in crafting the Charlottesville Ale
Charlottesville Ale will be on sale at Chalkfest
The brewers wanted to craft a signature Charlottesville drink
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
