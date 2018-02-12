Habitat for Humanity President to Speak at International Housing Conference

Habitat for Humanity Press Release:

Washington, DC: On Tuesday February 13, Dan Rosensweig, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, will deliver the plenary address to hundreds of advocates at Habitat on the Hill, the annual housing conference of Habitat for Humanity International. The conference brings Habitat for Humanity affiliates together from across the country to advocate for improvements in affordable housing policy to local and national elected officials.

Because Charlottesville Habitat is a leader in affordable housing advocacy and neighborhood revitalization, Habitat International requested that Rosensweig offer his insights. During his plenary address, Rosensweig will discuss the impact of Charlottesville’s rental assistance program, which Habitat advocated for last year in partnership with other local housing providers. The program will enable approximately 100 families to find a stable place to live in 2018.

Later that day, Rosensweig will speak on a panel about affordable housing initiatives and will outline ways that community members can increase their impact through local advocacy. Habitat’s strategic plan, unveiled in September, lays out goals for housing system development, including advocating for new pathways to housing for local families.

“I am thrilled to share our region’s unique experiences with our elected officials and Habitat for Humanity partners. I look forward to working together to create lasting improvements for our neighbors, both in Charlottesville and around the country,” says Rosensweig.

About Habitat: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville brings people together to build and rebuild homes and communities while catalyzing new pathways to safe, decent affordable housing. Our work has evolved from building one house at a time to developing vibrant, sustainable, mixed-income communities, where hardworking local families can achieve their dreams of homeownership. Habitat currently has 20 new homes slated for construction over the next 18 months. Since our founding in 1991, we have built 200 new homes and safely housed 2,000 neighbors, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our thousands of volunteers and supporters.