Additional Charges Certified Against Albemarle Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patients

A judge has certified more charges against an Albemarle County doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients. Monday, Judge Humes Franklin certified eight additional charges against 50-year-old Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean.

Dean was initially facing five charges following allegations he sexually assaulting patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic. Detectives arrested Dean on January 5. At that time he was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object sexual penetration and one count of forcible sodomy. Police say Dean assaulted victims between 2011 and 2015.

Last week a grand jury indicted Dean on eight additional charges: abduction, forcible sodomy, two counts of objection sexual penetration, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Monday, Judge Franklin certified those charges.

Dean now faces 13 charges and more may come forward in the upcoming weeks. Prosecutors have said they are aware of at least 10 victims.The commonwealth is asking anyone who may be a victim or have more information to come forward.

Dean was granted bond on January 10, but was put under electronic-home monitoring and other restrictions. Monday Judge Humes Franklin decided the doctor can remain out on bond but is not allowed to have contact with any of his former patients.

Dean's next court date is March 20 at 9 a.m., in Albemarle County Circuit Court.