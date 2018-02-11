Florists at Albemarle Wegmans Gear Up for Valentines Day

Valentine's Day can be the busiest day of the year for florists.

With Valentine's Day on Wednesday, florists - including those at Wegmans in Albemarle County - are busy getting ready to sell hundreds of flowers.

Overnight, employees transform the front of the building into an elaborate Valentine's Day display with personalized chocolates, roses, stuffed animals, and wine.

Managers say Valentine's Day is one of their busiest holidays and typically call in additional employees for the floral department.

"We plan this holiday out way before even Christmas because it’s so big for floral and we need to make sure that our staff knows about the flowers and is able to make arrangements," said perishable manager Carl Shubert.

Managers are urging people not to wait until the last minute since they expect all gifts to sell out by the big day.