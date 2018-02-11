JCPenney Offers UVA Students Deals on Professional Wear

Dozens of University of Virginia students left Fashion Square Mall on Sunday night feeling ready to dress to impress and land their first professional job.

JCPenney partnered with the UVA Career Center for a "Suit Up Event" on Sunday, February 11. It held after-store hours exclusively for students, and offered a 40 percent discount off all professional wear.

Organizers say the after-store hours gave them the chance to give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best outfits for career fairs, internships, and job interviews.

“They're anxious about it, they're already worried about the interview process and starting at a new job, so now they get the opportunity to feel prepared and be confident," says Kelly Kennedy, the associate director of the UVA Career Center.

Some of the students also went home with mini makeovers from makeup artists at Sephora and professional headshots taken by a local photographer.