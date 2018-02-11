Quantcast

New Georgia Chicken Joint Opens on Emmet Street

A popular Georgia-based fast food restaurant known for its chicken fingers and signature sauces will open its first location in Central Virginia on Monday, Feb. 12.

Zaxby’s, located on Emmet Street in Charlottesville, is holding its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 people in line by 10:00 a.m. will win a years worth of weekly deals at Zaxby’s. 

Zaxby's offers a variety of food, including "Zalads", "Zappetizers", and a selection of "Wings & Fingerz". 

The chain was started by childhood friends in the 1990's and now has more than 800 locations across 17 states. 

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

