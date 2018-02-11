Panelists Meet with Public to Discuss Charlottesville Government

Over 100 people packed into the Jefferson Madison Regional Library this afternoon to hear from a four person panel discuss Charlottesville’s city government.

The panel acknowledged the limits of City Council’s power, stating that Virginia cities and counties must follow state laws and therefore, the council does not possess the power to remove Confederate statues or regulate guns in public spaces.

But, the panelists do believe that the council can work to solve recent tensions between the city and Albemarle County.

"I think we should realize what it is that we both share," said Richard Schragger, a UVA Law School Professor on the panel. "Economies are regional; the amenities that we have are regional amenities, and those are things that we should emphasize as opposed to emphasizing the differences,"

Future discussions involving the trajectory of Charlottesville’s governing pattern are scheduled to take place later in the month.