Ivy Creek Natural Area Looks to its Past for Black History Month Celebration

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County's Ivy Creek Natural Area celebrated Black History Month on Sunday, February 11, by taking members of the public on an audio tour through the park's slavery-linked history.

People gathered to listen to old audio tapes that captured descendants and friends of the original property owners tell stories about the history of what is now the Ivy Creek Natural Area.

The property was originally owned by Hugh Carr - an emancipated slave who owned the land in the 1920s and '30s.

“We’re celebrating Black History Month here at this African-American heritage site, which we now know as Ivy Creek Natural Area, and talking about some tapes that we recently digitized that tell us wonderful stories,” says Dede Smith, the former director of Ivy Creek.

Many of the tapes were from the 1980s and were discovered in the Ivy Creek Education Building in 2015.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

