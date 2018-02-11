Staunton to Enact Temporary Burn Law

City of Staunton Press Release:

FEBRUARY 7, 2018 — Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller announced today that a 4 p.m. burn law will go into effect on Feb. 15 and last until April 30.

No open air burning will be allowed before 4 p.m., including fires in fire pits and campfires. The law goes into effect as the area enters the spring fire season well under average rainfall totals, and dry conditions could lead to significantly increased chances of widespread outdoor fires.

Weller advises the community to follow the safety tips below to help reduce the chance of contributing to a brush fire: