Virginia Struggles to Find Shot in Overtime Loss to Virginia Tech

Ty Jerome went 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the loss to Virginia Tech

Kyle Guy went 3-of-14 from beyond the arc in the loss to the Hokies

#2 Virginia lost 61-60 to Virginia Tech in overtime, ending the 'Hoos perfect ACC record and 15-game win streak

With GameDay in town and a number one ranking at stake, the atmosphere inside John Paul Jones Arena was electric.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Our crowd, the people came out. That was special. It was as loud as I've heard, all that stuff."

Virginia captured an early eight point lead less than seven minutes into the game, and looked poised to take Tech down.

But the Hokies responded, scoring 17 straight points.

It was apart of a 22-2 run that put the Cavaliers down by 12-points, their largest deficit of the season.

Virginia sophomore guard Kyle Guys says, "Justin Robinson is phenomenal on the pick and roll. We had a couple lapses on defense and they were hitting tough shots."

UVA would comeback and force overtime.

After taking a four point lead with just 38 seconds remaining in OT, it looked as though the hometown crowd could rest easy.

But Devon Hall, a 93-percent shooter from the line, missed back-to-back free throws.

The second, led to a Kerry Blackshear put-back basket, which sealed the upset for the Hokies.

Virginia sophomore guard Ty Jerome says, "We closed out games all year and I guess tonight a few free throws didn't go our way. We had too many defensive break downs within 39 seconds, which is almost unheard of."

The 'Hoos struggled to find their shot.

Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy went a combined 4-of-24 from beyond the arc.

Virginia shot 38 3-pointers and made just eleven.

Bennett says, "I don't mind taking good rhythm shots. We shot a couple, maybe more than a couple bad ones."

Guys says, "I have all the confidence in the world and I still do. I know if I was coach, I probably would have took my [expletive] out a long time ago."

The top three teams all lost this week.

Its not clear yet, how that affects this week's AP Top 25 poll.

If you ask the Cavaliers, capturing the top spot was never really a concern.

Virginia redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter says, "It doesn't say we still can't get the number one seed but we're not really focused on that. We're just trying to win every game."

Virginia looks to bounce back this week when they head to Miami Tuesday to take on the Hurricanes.