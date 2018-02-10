Charlottesville Restaurant Hosts Fundraiser for LGBTQ Support Group

Dozens gathered at Escafé to celebrate Valentine's Day and raise money to support LGBTQ youth.

Saturday, February 10, marked the seventh year of Side By Side's "Share the Love" event. The support group is dedicated to creating supportive communities for young members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer community.

The evening event was sold out, and raised more than $3,000. Guests enjoyed great food, dancing and networking.

"Now that we've won marriage equality, we're making sure the kids are going to be alright. So we're taking care of the LGBTQ youth tonight," said Ted Lewis with Side By Side

Money raised at Share the Love will fund support groups for LGBTQ youth in the Charlottesville area.