Hokies Deny 'Hoos Top-Ranking; #2 UVa Falls 61-60 in Overtime

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored on a rebound putback with 5.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Virginia Tech men's basketball team upset #2 Virginia 61-60 at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night.

The loss ends the Cavaliers' fifteen-game winning streak.

A win would have likely propelled the Wahoos to the #1 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 1983, as #1 Villanova lost to St. John's earlier in the week.

UVa trailed by as many as nine points in the 1st half, and the 'Hoos faced a 33-26 deficit at halftime.

The Cavaliers were down by four points with under a minute to play in regulation, but they sent the game to overtime with back-to-back baskets from sophomore Ty Jerome.

Virginia took a 59-54 lead after two free throws from Isaiah Wilkins with 39 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Hokies rallied, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit a three-pointer with 22 seconds left to cut the deficit to 60-59.

Devon Hall missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Virginia, and Blackshear scored the winning basket following a missed layup by Justin Robinson.

Jerome took the final shot of the game for UVa, but his long, contested three-point attempt did not draw iron at the buzzer.

The sophomore had 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the game.

He was one of four Virginia players to score in double figures, joining Hall (16), De'Andre Hunter (14), and Kyle Guy (13).

Robinson scored a game-high 20 points for Virginia Tech (18-7, 7-5 ACC).

Virginia (23-2, 12-1 ACC) will be back in action at #25 Miami on Tuesday.