Trainees Get Hands-On Experience Fighting Fire at Vacant Home

A house in Albemarle County went up in flames Saturday to help train new firefighters.

Trainees with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department (STVFD) got a chance to take what they have learned and use it in a very real situation.

“We're doing a training burn. This was a vacant house - land owner had the structure on his house. He needed to get rid of it,” said STVFD Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Hahn.

“It's exciting for us because it's something new, but an opportunity to practice skills and things that you wouldn't be able to otherwise,” in-training firefighter Chris Bates said. “There's certain things obviously you can practice outside of something like this, but it's hard to simulate a burning house any other way.”

The 25 people in-training went over water applications for attacking the fire and figuring out the construction style of the house.

“I feel like I've had an opportunity to absorb a lot of knowledge that was hard for me to picture before, so I guess a more-accurate perspective you might say,” said Bates.

Officials say this type of training is important because it gives new volunteers an experience they can't get in training facilities.

“There's nothing like the real thing, you can't replicate that in a training center. Those training centers that you can are very expensive to the tax payers, and to the department,” Hahn said.

Fire officials say if you have a structure you would like to get rid of, contact your local fire department to see if they can use it for training.