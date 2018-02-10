Montpelier Hosting Summit on Teaching Slavery

President James Madison's Montpelier is hosting experts from across the country this weekend for a summit on teaching slavery.

The summit is made up of representatives from national museums, researchers, and educators to discuss how to teach slavery at museums and historical sites.

Organizers hope this group will help give a more accurate and inclusive story of what happened in various events throughout history.

“We realized that in the society that we're living in today, knowing that history and understanding it is more important than ever before, and there are very significant past-to-present links that we have because people are not understanding and aware of the history of our nation,” said Patrice Grimes, associate professor at the University of Virginia Curry School of Education.

Montpelier is planning to develop and release a set of guidelines on how to present this material at various sites by the summer.