UVA Fans Provide Electric Atmosphere at JPJ for GameDay Once Again

College GameDay was back in Charlottesville for the third time in four years

'Hoos fans were once again eager to get inside John Paul Jones arena for College GameDay Saturday morning.

A few even spent the night outside the arena.

GameDay host Rece Davis says, "I'm not here everyday but this morning, this atmosphere, you kind of sensed that there was a bond between the fans and the team and its pretty cool."

GameDay is making Charlottesville a regular stop during the college basketball season.

The college basketball pregame show was here at JPJ for the third time in four years Saturday.

Every year there's been a special guest, and after winning Super Bowl 52, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was in the building.

Davis says, "For everything that Chris has done, towards charitable projects in light of what happened here -- and considering they just won the super bowl and he's got a great personality, it sort of fit."

UVA director of athletics Carla Williams says, "He's a great ambassador for Charlottesville [and] for UVA. We really wanted him to be here today. To be a part of this experience, and kind of show the sports world, the type of players, the type of alums, that we have associated with our program."

Jay Williams bet Long a $100,000 he couldn't make a half court shot.

Long missed but Williams did in fact hit a half court shot.

However, UVA student, Angus Binnie did take home $18,000 in tuition after hitting a half court shot.

It was the third straight time a UVA student hit the half court shot, during College GameDay.

Reporter: "Did you feel a lot of pressure coming in knowing that every year someone's made a half court shot?"

Binnie says, "Yeah. It was a lot of pressure but I was trying to keep the trend going there."

The UVA basketball team is 1-1 when GameDay comes to town.

If the 2nd ranked 'Hoos can beat the Hokies tonight, they'll undoubtedly be ranked as the number one team in the nation.

Davis says, "I'm not going to sit here and tell you they're the most talented team. That would be pandering to the crowd. I don't think they're the most talented team. They might be the toughest, and they certainly are worthy, based on what they've accomplished of being number one, and as we sit here right now I think they're worthy of being the number one seed in the tournament."