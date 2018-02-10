Women's Initiative Hosts 3rd Annual Galentine's Market

Some creative women shared their talents during a celebration on the Downtown Mall Saturday.

Charlottesville's Women's Initiative hosted 18 female vendors at Old Metropolitan Hall for the third annual Galentine's Pop-Up Market.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit, which supports women's mental health in Charlottesville.

“What is so special about this event is that its women who are giving their Saturday, giving their day, and giving a portion of the work that they do, working so hard owning their own businesses and they’re using that work to support women in our community,” said Amanda Korman with the Women’s Initiative.

Organizers estimate a few hundred people attended Saturday's market.