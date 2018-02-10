Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating ExtraditedPosted: Updated:
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating ExtraditedMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.
-
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.
-
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.
-
Confederate Statue Bills All Die in Subcommittees
Charlottesville City Council's final opportunity to legally remove Confederate statues in two parks officially rests in the hands of a judge, after all bills died in the General Assembly.
-
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Charlottesville Dedicates Street to Heather Heyer
A Downtown Mall crossing is now officially named in honor of Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died after a car crashed into a crowd of protesters in August.
-