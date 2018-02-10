Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited

A Florida man is now behind bars at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail in connection with violence following the Unite the Right rally.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Saturday, February 10, that 49-year-old Tyler Watkins Davis was extradited from Clay County Jail in Green Springs Cove, Florida to Virginia on Friday. He is charged with malicious wounding.

Davis had been fighting extradition after his arrest on January 24.

He is one of four men charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris in the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12, 2017.

Alex Michael Ramos and Jacob Scott Goodwin are both facing a malicious wounding charge, while Daniel Patrick Borden is charged with felonious assault.

Harris also faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

On January 17, 2018 our Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Tyler Watkins Davis, 49 years of age, from Middleburg Florida. Davis is charged with Malicious Wounding in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-51. The charge is in relation to the Aggravated Assault of Deandre Harris that occurred on August 12, 2017 in the 500 block of East Market Street located in the City of Charlottesville.

On January 24th , 2018 Tyler Watkins Davis was arrested in Middleburg Florida by Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Due to the ongoing investigation this is all the information that can be released at this time.

*Update 02/10/2018:

Tyler Watkins Davis was extradited from Florida yesterday, 02/09/2018, and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.