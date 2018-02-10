Dominion Energy Files Lawsuit Against Wintergreen Property Owners Assoc.

Dominion Energy is taking the association that represents thousands of Wintergreen property owners to court to take land for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The lawsuit, filed February 9 in federal court, seeks to use eminent domain to take 7.5 acres of land from the Wintergreen Property Owners Association to build the natural gas pipeline.

Dominion has filed dozens of similar lawsuits against landowners in three states.

In response, the association says it plans to participate in a formal mediation process with Dominion.

The association says it "is committed to the best possible outcome for our community; one that provides fair treatment and security for our owners, employees and guests."

Full Letter from the Wintergreen Property Owners Association:

Dear Property Owners,

We wanted to share the following statement being released to the media today.

Dominion Energy notified Wintergreen Property Owners’ Association (WPOA) that, based on the legal authority given to it by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), it was filing suit in Federal court on Friday, February 9 for condemnation of WPOA property. WPOA has repeatedly and publicly stated our opposition to the location of the pipeline. However, based on the law of eminent domain and the history of these cases in Federal Court, we expect that a court of law will grant the access necessary for the project to proceed.

We respect the legal process and are focused on addressing the concerns of our owners through Dominion’s agreement to participate in a formal mediated process that will include the financial and non-financial implications placed on the community by the presence of the pipeline. WPOA is committed to the best possible outcome for our community; one that provides fair treatment and security for our owners, employees and guests.