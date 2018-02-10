Virginia Panel OKs Bill Allowing Slots-like Betting at Track

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bill to allow slots-like betting machines to revive the shuttered Colonial Downs horse-racing track outside Richmond has cleared a Virginia House committee.

The bill to allow historical horse race wagering, which lets players gamble faster by betting on races that have already happened, passed the House Appropriations Committee Friday 21-1.

The proposal could generate more discussion next week, when it reaches the House floor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the language to legalize the new form of gambling was initially put inside former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's budget. But House Speaker Kirk Cox, who opposes the proposal, insisted it be filed as a standalone bill to have standard public hearings.

If approved, the gambling machines could be installed at Colonial Downs and a handful of off-track betting parlors around the state.

