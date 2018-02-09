Crozet Residents Remember Man Killed in Amtrak Train Accident

People are coming together on Friday, February 9, to remember the man killed in last week's Amtrak train accident in Albemarle County.

They are honoring 28-year-old Christopher Foley at Tabor Presbyterian Church in Crozet, who was an employee of Time Disposal and was killed when the Amtrak train hit the trash truck he was a passenger in.

On Friday night, his coworkers, members of the community, and his family came out to the church for a candlelight vigil in his honor.

“I think that he’s proven that kindness and good moral support – it lives on,” says Mitch Fitzgerald of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. “There’s still hope left in the world. What seems to be a gleaming overcast, it’s still sunlight shining through.”

Fitzgerald was one of the later responders to that crash. He adds that his house was one of Foley’s regular stops, and he always did a great and respectful job.