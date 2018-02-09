Prom Night Experience Held at Trinity Presbyterian Church

Night to Shine brings together people with special needs for a prom experience

It's a night to remember for thousands of people all around the world - including here in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Friday, February 9, marks the Night to Shine, a prom night experience for people with special needs who are 14 and older. It's sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and on Friday night, over 540 churches from across the globe are taking part.

Albemarle County's event was held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, thanks to the help of many volunteers.

"Just bringing everyone together in the same room is really awesome - from people with wheelchairs, to people with autism, to doctors at UVA, to teenagers in our youth group here - it's just been really cool to see everyone come together in one space and just have fun for one night,” says Sarah Beasley, the event organizer. “It's just awesome."

Friday night’s guests enjoyed a "red carpet welcome," complete with friendly paparazzi as well as plenty of food, dancing, and a karaoke room.

A separate event was held Friday night at Common Ground in Fishersville.