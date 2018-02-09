Friday Night's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

The Warriors are the 3-seed for the JD tournament
BOYS BASKETBALL
STAB 65, St. Christopher's 55
Nelson County 59, Chatham Male 46
Jefferson District Tournament
Charlottesville 67, Orange County 48
Albemarle 60, Powhatan 52
Western Albemarle 64, Monticello 38
Louisa County 67, Fluvanna County 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
STAB 52, St. Catherine's 37
Clarke County 39, Madison County 32
Jefferson District Tournament
Western Albemarle 64, Orange County 39
Charlottesville 48, Louisa County 26
Fluvanna County 33, Monticello 30