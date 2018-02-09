Quantcast

Staunton Dog Heading to Westminster Dog Show

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Debbie Caywood with Wilma Debbie Caywood with Wilma
Wilma was on the cover of a magazine in January Wilma was on the cover of a magazine in January
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton resident's dog is heading to the Super Bowl of dog shows.

Wilma, a two-year-old boxer, is on her way to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City. Wilma has been on the show circuit for just eight months, and now she's the number one boxer in breed points in the country in 2018.

Wilma, along with her handler, is on the January cover of ShowSight Magazine. Debbie Caywood co-owns Wilma and says she’s excited for the world to see her.

"She is so unique,” says Caywood. “I mean, she is the total package. So when you look at a boxer and you look at the standards, Wilma has that standard written all over her. So we want to see how far she can go. We would love to have her as the number one boxer - number one working dog."

Caywood says the Best in Show award would be the icing on the cake. You can livestream the working dog group at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

