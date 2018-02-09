Documentary on Social Activist to Play at Wayne Theatre

A new documentary about a social activist and philanthropist is being shown at Waynesboro’s Wayne Theatre.

Cheryl Perry, along with her family, is hosting the movie and dedicating it to her cousin, William Perry.

The movie is called “Rosenwald: The Remarkable Story of a Jewish Partnership with African-American Communities," which tells the story of a Jewish philanthropist who donated over $62 million over the course of his lifetime.

Julius Rosenwald built more than 5,000 African-American schools in the south during the Jim Crow era, including one in Waynesboro.

"I think if you asked anybody in Waynesboro, they are still hooked into Rosenwald,” says Perry. “It's just the pride of Rosenwald – the community, the teachers who taught us, and William Perry, the principal."

“Rosenwald” will be playing at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro on Sunday, February 11, at 6 p.m. The cost of a ticket is pay-what-you-will.