Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County Mountainside

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Volunteers helped pick up over 100 old tires Friday Volunteers helped pick up over 100 old tires Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An outdoorsman is cleaning up a mountainside in Augusta County.

Dylan Rakes, along with a handful of helpers, spent time on Friday, February 9, picking up all kinds of litter, including more than 100 old tires, in a remote section of Swoope.

Rakes, an avid fly fisherman, was fishing in the area when he looked around and saw trash everywhere. He reached out to various agencies to no avail, and so instead recruited help over the internet.

"Being who I am fly fishing, and I like the outdoors, and realizing that the state and everybody really doesn't take a big step in cleaning up places like this cause it's off the beaten path,” says Rakes. “Somebody's gotta do it."

Rakes decided to take matters into his own hands. He’s now working on adopting an eight-mile section of highway in Swoope, and will hold a couple of clean ups each year.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

