Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County Mountainside

Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County MountainsidePosted: Updated:
Volunteers helped pick up over 100 old tires Friday
Rakes and his crew of volunteers picked up trash on Friday
Man Starts Clean-Up Crew to Beautify Augusta County MountainsideMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story