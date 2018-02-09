Alderman Library to Undergo Renovations

The renovation is project to cost over $100 million

One of University of Virginia's libraries is getting an expensive facelift that will cost over $100 million.

Alderman Library, which is situated on McCormick Road, will soon undergo a $160 million large-scale renovation.

UVA library officials say Alderman was built in 1938 and is now at its maximum capacity.

The renovation will include a demolition to the old and new stacks section of the library, as well as adding new classrooms and seating options. The project is set to begin in 2020.