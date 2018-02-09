Fluvanna County Introduces Josh Wallace as New Head Football Coach

The Fluvanna County football team announced Josh Wallace as its new head coach on Friday.

Wallace spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Buckingham County.

He had a record of 7-13 with the Knights, and was let go after a 5-5 season in 2017.

Buckingham won its final four games under Wallace, and the Knights scored a school-record 84-points in a victory at Cumberland.

Wallace takes over for Steve Szarmach.

The Flucos had a record of 3-27 in Szarmach's three seasons, and they did not win a game in the Jefferson District.

Fluvanna County has not made the playoffs since 2000.

Josh Wallace played football at Liberty University, where he was a defensive back and kick returner.

He has coached players like former NFL and Virginia Tech running back David Wilson.

Wallace says a culture change is necessary to help the Flucos win more games.

"Every coach has his own things that he likes to do," says Wallace. "I've done it before. I think the biggest thing is just showing the young men that you care about them. If you can show them that you care about them, it's going to go a long way. We'll be here for them and that's what counts."