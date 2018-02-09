Grand Jury Indicts Albemarle County Doctor on 8 More Charges

Charges are piling up against an Albemarle County doctor already accused of sex crimes.

Authorities charged Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on January 5 with two counts each of rape and object sexual penetration, and one count of forcible sodomy. He is accused of sexually assaulting patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

A grand jury recently indicted Dean on eight more charges: abduction, forcible sodomy, two counts of objection sexual penetration, two counts of sexual battery, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Dean was granted bond on January 10, but was put under electronic-home monitoring and other restrictions. At the time, prosecutors said they were aware of a total of ten victims: three women had already spoken with investigators, and seven other women had come forward since the doctor’s arrest.

Dean is scheduled to be in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday, February 12.