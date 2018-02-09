Students Donate Handmade Items to Homeless Population

Some students in Fluvanna County are using the skills they've learned through a special program to help out those in need.

On Friday, February 9, students at the Lafayette School donated handmade quilts and hats to People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry. PACEM volunteers will distribute the items to homeless men and women in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

Teachers say sewing has taught the students how to better work together while also helping the community.

"It's a stress reducer for them,” says Lisa Clyman, the school therapist. “We also try and work in groups and in pairs so it teaches cooperation."

The quilting program at Lafayette School is funded by a grant from Dave Matthews Band's Bama Works, which supports charitable programs in the area, and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.