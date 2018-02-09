Albemarle County School Board Adopts Funding Request

Members of the Albemarle County School Board holding a meeting (FILE IMAGE)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Albemarle County School Board has adopted its funding request for the next fiscal year.
The $187.1 million plan includes a funding gap of roughly $1.45 million dollars.
Formal adoption will not happen until April once the county finalizes the budget and determines if it can fill that gap.
The plan includes a 2-percent raise for teachers and a one-time increase to adjust teacher pay scales for the market.