Quality Radiation Oncology Care Earns National Accreditation for UVA Cancer Center

02/09/2018 Release from the University of Virginia Health System:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 9, 2018 – The American College of Radiology has reaccredited the radiation oncology program at the University of Virginia Cancer Center for meeting the highest level of quality and patient safety.

The three-year accreditation follows a site visit and peer review of UVA’s radiation oncology program by radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in their fields. According to the American College of Radiology, the review assesses several areas of care, including patient care and treatment, patient safety, the qualifications of team members providing care, equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

“This recognition from the American College of Radiology reflects the commitment of our team to providing the highest-quality care each day for our patients,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, director of the UVA Cancer Center.

UVA cares for patients using radiation oncology at several locations, including the Gamma Knife Center, the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Centerand Radiation Oncology Moser.

Advanced, comprehensive radiation therapy options at UVA include: