Staunton City Councilor Releases Book on Solar Energy

One of Staunton's leaders has written a new book.

City Councilor and clean energy advocate Erik Curren authored “The Solar Patriot,” a book about using the sun as an energy source.

Curren says the book’s audience is not limited to scientists, and is especially targeted toward everyday people who might not be able to afford to put solar panels on their roofs but do want to spread solar power.

Curren says solar power is as big of an issue for Americans today as freedom was in 1776.

"The one thing that brings all Americans together is the values that this country was founded on - was freedom, and frankly cooperation - working together,” says Curren. “That's how the Patriots beat the mightiest army in the world. And that's how America is going to win the clean energy revolution - only if liberals and conservatives work together.”

On Friday, February 9, Curren will hold his book-launch party at 6:30 p.m. at Black Swan Books in downtown Staunton.